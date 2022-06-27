Mary-Kate Olsen Soars on Horseback During Paris Jumping Competition
Mary-Kate Olsen is back in the saddle! Over the weekend, the 36-year-old designer was spotted competing in Paris during the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping competition. Olsen donned traditional riding attire, including beige pants, a black riding jacket, boots and a helmet.
Olsen was focused and had full control of her horse as she was photographed clearing the obstacle during the event. In another photo, Olsen was spotted posing with her horse and another women as the competition ended.
The Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping competition -- which is a five-star equestrian event -- brings riders from across the globe together for a chance to compete on the global scale. The three-day event consists of a scenic track.
Olsen’s recent run comes after she was spotted in 2019 competing in the International Global Champions Tour circuit at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid, Spain. Olsen looked chic as usual in the standard uniform of white jodhpurs, black knee-high boots, a fitted blazer and a helmet. During the competition, Olsen was supported by ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy.
At the time, Page Six reported that she placed sixth in her class with her horse, Naomi, but she was disqualified in her run with horse Fatum due to an "error of course."
In an interview with HITS, Olsen opened up about her passion for horseback riding and how it helped her view the world outside of school and work. "[It] allows me to practice being accepting, patient, disciplined, compassionate, competitive, and all of those other emotions that are very important to have in your everyday life," she said at the time. "Horses teach you a lot about yourself."
