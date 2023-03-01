John Stamos is ready to be an open book. The Fuller House star posted the cover of his forthcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, to Instagram and gave fans an idea of what will fill the pages.

The book, which showcases a steamy Stamos on the cover, will tell a story of the 59-year-old actor's life, career, and will touch on the loss of his best friend, Bob Saget.

“Everyone has a book in them. If You Would Have Told Me is mine. I honestly didn’t think I had much to share, certainly not enough to fill a book. But, losing one of my best friends, becoming a father, taking a look back at the ups and downs, highs and lows…maybe there is something in my story that people can connect to,” he writes.

“There will be laughs, tears, and some fun filler, just like life. I encourage everyone to write a book, (but read mine first). What I discovered was that I’m here for every hurt and heartbreak because I’m here for every joy. There is a lot more life to live beyond these pages, but so far it’s been one hell of a ride,” he adds.

Stamos’ career spans decades, with his roles in General Hospital, ER, and playing the iconic Jesse Katsopolis on Full House and Fuller House.

During his time on Full House, Stamos became best friends with his co-star Saget.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2022, the day after he performed a stand-up show.

Stamos has been public about dealing with the sadness he’s faced when dealing with the loss of his friend. In January he posted a throwback video and tribute to the actor on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

“It’s hard sometimes Bob without you, but we’ll try. We’ll keep loving and will keep hugging just like you want us to. I can’t believe it’s been a year, time flies when you’re grieving I guess,” he wrote.

If You Would Have Told Me will hit bookstores on Oct. 24 this year.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Stamos Reveals Unexpected Way Bob Saget 'Showed Up' to Jodie Sweetin's Wedding (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Bob Saget's Brentwood, Los Angeles Estate Sells for $5.4 Million

Bob Saget's Wife and 'Full House' Cast Reunite on Anniversary of Death

Bob Saget's Wife and Co-Stars Pay Tribute on Anniversary of His Death