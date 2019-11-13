John Travolta Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Ella and Son Benjamin

John Travolta is spending some time with his family!

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram this week to share a snap of himself with his two kids, Ella, 19, and Benjamin, 8. Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, also shared a son, Jett, who died in 2009 when he was 16.

In the sweet shot, John, Benjamin and Ella are all smiles as they pose with a koala at Featherdale Wildlife Park in Australia. The trio kept it casual for the outing, with John sporting a black T-shirt and denim jacket, Benjamin rocking a blue tank, and Ella opting for a black dress and jacket.

John also posted funny clips from their day at the wildlife park, one of which featured him singing along to Rolf Harris' 1960 track, "Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport" while he visited with the kangaroos. In the second video, John and a Featherdale employee who's holding a crocodile sing and dance along to Bobby Charles' 1955 song, "See You Later Alligator."

"At the @featherdalewildlifepark with the kids," he captioned the post.

Just days prior, John shared another shot of Benjamin, this time with his youngest child sitting in the cockpit of a plane with a friend while sporting a pilot's hat.

"My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 @qantas flight," John wrote alongside the pic.

Earlier this year, John and Ella co-starred in a film, The Poison Rose, together. During a May appearance on The Talk, John admitted to being a stage dad during the making of the movie.

"I am ridiculous. I'm behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves," John said . "My wife, Kelly [Preston], gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great."

"It actually helped so much knowing that he was there," Ella responded. "... He would come up in between scenes... and then I would know that I had him behind the monitor, just watching, making sure it was good."

Watch the video below for more on the Travolta family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

John Travolta Says He's a 'Ridiculous' Stage Dad to Daughter Ella Bleu Embed Code Restart

John Travolta and Kelly Preston Celebrate 28 Years of Marriage With Sweet Instagram Tributes

John Travolta Says He's a 'Ridiculous' Stage Dad to Daughter Ella Bleu

John Travolta's Daughter Ella Says He Embarrassed Her in Front of Her Crush

Related Gallery