Twenty-eight years of wedded bliss!

John Travolta and Kelly Preston are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples, and on Thursday they celebrated almost three decades of marriage with a romantic evening.

“Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife @therealkellypreston,” Travolta, 65, captioned a shot with his bride cuddled up to him at dinner.

Preston, 56, posted her own anniversary Instagram tribute to her husband, taking a moment to gush over him.

“To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know,” she began. “You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at time lows.”

The couple shares daughter Ella, 19, and son Benjamin, 8, and their son Jett passed away in 2009 from a seizure.

“You’re a dream Daddy and make life so much fun!!” Preston added. “I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta.”

Preston is not ashamed to praise Travolta. The pair met on the set of the 1989 flick The Experts, and it’s been nothing but love ever since. Back in a June 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actress opened up about the best parts of being married to Travolta.

“His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We still dance] all the time,” she said. “Kids dance with us, we dance at the house. We go out dancing. Yeah, I love it.”

