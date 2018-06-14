John Travolta Teaches Jimmy Fallon the Iconic ‘Grease’ Dance on 40th Anniversary

It’s electrifying!

It’s been 40 years since John Travolta donned his leather T-Birds jacket and was “Stranded at the Drive-In,” but the seasoned actor still has the moves. On Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the two-time Oscar nominee opened up about the film’s legendary dance moves.

One particularly memorable scene occurs at the end of the film when Travolta’s Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson reunite at the high school’s end-of-year carnival for a high-energy dance number to “You’re the One That I Want.”

“The four corners!” Travolta explained to Fallon. “Like in Pulp Fiction, I grew up with all these novelty dances. So in Grease they needed a step for ‘You’re the One That I Want’ at the end. So I said, ‘Well, we used to do the four corners, why don’t we do that?’ So the choreographer said, ‘Show it to me, and I did.”

Travolta then proceeded to show Fallon the move, which involves looping your fingers through your belt loops and making a four-step box with your feet.

Last month, Travolta attended the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival to promote his new film, Gotti, but also took a moment to honor Greasewith a special screening.

"This is a film that's so timeless that keeps on giving to each new generation," he said at the event. "When people watch this, they just get happy. They want to become the characters they're watching. They want to sing along with it, they want to dance, they want to be part of this film. When mutual enthusiasm comes together and creates an environment you can create almost anything -- and we created Grease."

