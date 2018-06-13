John Travolta Strikes Disco Pose in ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Suit at Award Ceremony: Pics!

Tony Mareno lives on!

John Travolta channeled his iconic Saturday Night Fever character on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York. The 64-year-old actor received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event Brooklyn Celebrates John Travolta at Lenny’s Pizza.

For the special occasion, Travolta rocked a version of his iconic white SNF suit and a black button-down shirt, even striking his character’s signature disco pose.

Travolta’s actress wife, Kelly Preston, was by his side for the event as the pair chowed down on some local pizza and greeted fans. The 1977 film made the pizza spot, Lenny’s Pizza, famous as Travolta’s Tony got two slices from the spot in a famous scene where he walked the street eating the slices, double decker-style.

The pizza spot named a slice in Travolta’s honor for the occasion. “Brooklyn has been in my DNA since Welcome Back, Kotter. I love you all so very much,” Travolta told the cheering crowd. “Thank you for giving me such a foundation for my career.”

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever and this year was the 40th anniversary of another one of Travolta’s classics, Grease.

