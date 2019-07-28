Johnny Depp is making a new claim against Amber Heard, alleging that she "put a cigarette out" on his cheek during a fight in Australia in 2015.

The new allegation was revealed in an amended response as part of Depp's libel lawsuit against U.K. tabloid The Sun, in which Depp claimed the outlet called him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

Court documents obtained by ET state that on March 8, 2015, Heard had a conversation with one of Depp's then-lawyers, who explained to Heard that Depp had intentions to enter into a post-nuptial agreement. The documents claim that "this caused Ms. Heard to go into a rage." The docs allege that Depp "had been retreating from Ms. Heard throughout the day [of March 8, 2015]. Ultimately, [Depp], who had not had an alcoholic drink in over a year, sought to avoid Heard by going to the downstairs bar in the house. She followed him, screaming at him abusively."

The documents claim that Depp "poured himself a vodka and drank it. Ms. Heard took a bottle and threw it at [Depp's] head, narrowly missing him. The bottle flew past his head, smashing into the mirror and bottles behind him."

The documents continue, stating that Depp's "hand was resting on the marble top of the bar, the bottle smashed against his finger, severing the top of his finger and fracturing multiple bones in it. Ms. Heard then put a cigarette out on [Depp's] right cheek."

A photo obtained by ET shows Depp laying down on a hospital gurney with his hand bandaged a few hours after the alleged incident. Depp's legal team claims the cigarette burn on Depp's cheek is also very visible in the photo.

Courtesy

In the court documents, Depp admits that after the alleged incident, he "wrote on a mirror and walls in blood and oil paint." The court documents claim Depp "was in shock."

Additionally, Depp denies that he urinated all over the house as was originally alleged. Depp also denies that he took MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, at any point during the trip in Australia.

Courtesy

Heard’s attorney, Eric George, refutes all claims, telling ET in a statement, "This allegation is absurd, offensive and categorically untrue. This photograph proves nothing -- apart from the fact that Johnny Depp is desperate to throw out any outlandish allegation to deflect attention from his physical and ongoing psychological abuse of Amber Heard."

In an exclusive statement to ET, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman says, "31 eyewitnesses, 87 surveillance videos, time- and date-stamped photographs and her own testimony have exposed Amber Heard's vicious violence and monstrous hoaxes against Johnny Depp. That is only some of the evidence that Amber Heard and her lawyer today call 'frivolous.' The 31 eyewitnesses who have testified against Amber Heard include police officers, nurses, four building personnel, neighbors, other victims, Ms. Heard's own friends and employees and Ms Heard herself, who confessed to some of her violence to third parties and under oath."

Depp and Heard finalized their divorce in January 2017, following her May 2016 divorce filing. They tied the knot just 15 months earlier, in February 2015.

Earlier this year, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, asking for damages in excess of $50 million.

In the suit, Depp reportedly claimed that Heard's allegations of abuse against him were an "elaborate hoax," taking issue with a Washington Post article Heard wrote in December 2018, which Depp alleges caused damage to his career. He says he was dropped from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise four days after the op-ed was published.

In a statement to ET at the time, Heard's rep said: "This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp's repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced. Mr. Depp's actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior. But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self-destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Having 'Painted-On Bruises' and Abusing Him in Defamation Lawsuit

Amber Heard Details Alleged Abuse by 'Monster' Johnny Depp in Response to His $50 Million Lawsuit

Johnny Depp Files $50 Million Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Claims Abuse Allegations Were an 'Elaborate Hoax'