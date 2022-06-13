Johnny Depp Returns to Court in July, Camille Vasquez to Represent Him Over Assault Claims
Despite his recent win in Virginia, Johnny Depp's legal journey is not over yet. The actor is due back in court in July and will be represented by his now-famous lawyer, Camille Vasquez.
Depp is wrapped up in a 2018 assault-related lawsuit from a former colleague that is now slated to go to trial. The plaintiff is Gregory Brooks, a location manager who worked on Depp's crime-drama film, City of Lies. Brooks is claiming he and Depp got into a heated fight after Brooks relayed a message to Depp that they were running out of time for filming.
In the court docs, Brooks alleges Depp physically assaulted him by punching him twice in the rib cage as well as inflicting "emotional distress” through verbal attacks. In addition, Depp allegedly offered the location manager $100,000 to punch him in the face. Brooks' suit claims that after the alleged incident, he suffered physical pain and psychological injury.
The docs also claim that Depp's own bodyguards physically removed Depp from the scene and Brooks claims the actor's breath "reeked of alcohol."
For his part, Depp alleges the attacks on Brooks were in "self-defense/defense of others.” The actor's lawyers responded to the 2018 lawsuit claiming Depp was "provoked" and that Brooks made him "feel unsafe."
Depp will make an appearance at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on July 25. As of now, the damages Brooks is suing for are not known.
Depp, of course, was recently entangled in a defamation case with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that spanned six weeks. The highly publicized trial fell mostly in Depp's favor with Heard being found guilty on three counts of defamation.
Heard owes Depp a compensatory $10 million dollars as well as $5 million in punitive damages. (His punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.) However, the Aquaman actress was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
