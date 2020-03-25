Four years after getting engaged, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers were looking forward to finally tying the knot this summer. However, their wedding plans might have to be postponed.

While joining Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima on Tuesday's "Group Date" -- a nightly Instagram Live they're hosting at 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET while self-isolating -- Fletcher and Rodgers shared that amid the coronavirus pandemic, they've been forced to think of alternate options for their wedding.

“We haven't announced the date of our wedding yet, but it is this summer," Fletcher said, adding that she wasn't freaking out because she has great relationships with her vendors and thought her venue was "very flexible." "But today our wedding planner actually called me and was like, 'Hey, where's your head at with everything?' And I was like, 'Well, we're good. Like, we're just going to wait until the last minute to see if we need to reschedule.' And she said to us, 'Totally hear you, but the problem with that is that your venue now is starting to book up through up until 2021.'"

Now, the former Bachelorette is starting to feel some anxiety. "But we had a good conversation today about how to deal with it, and it's kind of like where we're at," she shared. "We would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So, if it can't happen the way we want it to happen, we'll do it when we can. And I know like, with Jordan, we can't push it to fall. So, that's the struggle."

"It's been four years, so what’s another year?" Rodgers quipped to a shocked Fletcher. "Another year?!" she asked.

"No, I'm kidding," he assured her.

Rodgers and Fletcher got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette in 2016. The ESPN analyst proposed again last August, with a new ring. They revealed that summer that they were actively planning their wedding.

On Tuesday's Instagram Live, Rodgers noted that he and Fletcher want their wedding to be "authentic to us" -- but don't want people worried about attending. "We don't want people to be worried about traveling around it, so if there is that, then we'll look at possibly rescheduling to next year even though that’s not what we want to do," he conceded.

