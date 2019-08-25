JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are engaged -- again!

The former Bachelorette was surprised by her fiance with another proposal as they looked at wedding venues in California over the weekend, Fletcher revealed on Instagram on Sunday. The couple got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette in 2016, and plan to tie the knot next year.

"Wow... ok excuse the novel I’m about to write," Fletcher, 28, began her post. "I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG 😭."

"I don’t even know where to start. 3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real. We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy... they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship," she continued. "Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him... again!!"

Fletcher said she didn't see the proposal coming, but gushed about how much it meant to her. "The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal, but this one was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for," she concluded. "Sorry everyone for rambling. I don’t even know if what I just said made sense or not, currently crying typing this. Ok bye."

Rodgers, 30, couldn't help but gush about his stunning bride in his own Instagram post. "I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us," he revealed. "Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again."

"This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her," Rodgers wrote. "She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her most. How she treats people, how she loves people, and how she makes me a better man. And that is what I will always love, cherish, and protect the most!"

"So this time the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over. And 50 years from now I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again. And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)...with the my best friend. Let’s get F’ing married already 😘(And let me tell you SHE HAD NO IDEA 😂, videos and more pictures to come!)," he teased.

As promised, the couple took to their Instagram Stories to spill more on the special moment. "I think I blacked out," Fletcher candidly said, as Rodgers reveled the proposal almost didn't happen a number of times.

The EPSN commentator also opened up about how difficult it was to pick out a new ring for Fletcher. "Let me tell you when there aren't 5 free rings stuck in front of your face to chose [sic] from on national TV, IT"S A LOT HARDER to pick a ring lol," she wrote alongside a re-post of a close-up of the stunning sparkler.

As for what happened to the original Neil Lane ring Rodgers proposed with on The Bachelorette, the pair plans to keep it. "We kept it. We have it. It means so much, so we're keeping that one," Fletcher insisted. "Maybe we'll do something wit that... that has a lot of sentimental value."

During an interview with ET earlier this month, Fletcher and Rodgers got candid about the struggles of making their relationship last post-Bachelorette.

"Off-camera afterwards, it's not easy," Rodgers admitted. "Especially if you're trying to work on a relationship that came from the show. It's not easy and you try to put your blinders up as much as possible."



"It's tough. At the end of the day, people watching don't really know the full story. I don't even know what the heck is going on this week [in Bachelor Nation], with everything going on, but you pass judgment because it's the natural thing to do," Fletcher said. "So it's hard, but we dealt with it. We persevered."

Now, the couple is starring on a new show, Cash Pad, planning their wedding, and renovating the home they recently bought together. See more in the video below.

