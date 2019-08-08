JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers still haven't nailed down a wedding date -- but they have decided on a few other important details about their special day.

The couple will finally be tying the knot next spring, four years after getting engaged on her season finale of The Bachelorette. "I have like, 5 million appointments scheduled for our venues in the next week, no, in two weeks. We're going to look at some venues. I had my dress appointment to make because apparently that takes a really long time," Fletcher told ET at NBC's Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday.

"I didn't know it could take, like, nine months to get a dress in," she confessed. "So, we're planning. It's fun and, I mean, it's just getting started, so I can't imagine how stressful it's actually going to get."

Fletcher and Rodgers, who live in Dallas, Texas, have admittedly lost touch with most of their old Bachelor Nation co-stars -- so fans shouldn't expect to see a big reunion at the wedding.

"We'll invite the people that we're close to. But no, I wouldn't say it's gonna be a crazy big wedding. Probably average," Fletcher said.

"These things are expensive," Rodgers noted, joking that the short-term rentals they've renovated on their new CNBC show, Cash Pad, better be profitable -- "or we're cutting the guest list."

Becca Tilley, who appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor with Fletcher, will definitely get an invite. In fact, she'll be a bridesmaid.

"Becca is one of my best friends. Becca Tilley, she'll be in the wedding. I haven't told any of my bridesmaids who they'll be... she's finding out probably in these interviews," Fletcher told ET during a sit-down interview later in the day.

"Becca will be there. She's really one of the only ones that I've stayed really close to throughout it. But I think a big reason to that is because we didn't stay in L.A., we didn't stay in the Bachelor Nation events. We really thought it was important to get back home, so some of those relationships I feel like we've lost contact," she continued. "But Becca, for sure. And we love Wells [Adams]. We're still in touch with Wells. But we're close with a few of them, not a ton. It wouldn't be a Bachelor Nation wedding."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The pair have previously shared that they'll be tying the knot in California, and they're currently deciding between three different venues. Fletcher is hoping to tie the knot in May, but they'll see what's available.

"What I do know is that I have a clear vision, we have a clear vision, for what we want, but I definitely will have someone else helping me with it," she confessed. "I can't. I need help."

For now, Fletcher and Rodgers are balancing wedding planning with Cash Pad -- which Rodgers said has actually brought them closer together as a couple.

'We [renovate] these properties in seven days, and although we plan it for months, something inevitably goes wrong so you have to problem solve, you have to communicate well and also when you're so tired from renovating a property at the end of the day, you can't really fight about anything else," he explained. "So, the relationship is, like, all gravy. It's like, 'Let's go to bed!'"

"I will say that it was a true test to our relationship. So, I feel like it was a true test, we got through it. The fact that we got through it is why we're now planning a wedding. That was, like, the one thing we had to check off. 'Can we make it through that?' and we did, so it's good," Fletcher added.

Cash Pad airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC. See more on Fletcher and Rodgers in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

