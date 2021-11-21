JoJo Siwa Dishes on Her Sophisticated AMAs Look and the 'DWTS' Finale (Exclusive)
JoJo Siwa Calls ‘DWTS’ Her ‘Happiness Outlet’ Following Split fr…
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Less Than 1 Year as a Co…
‘DWTS’ Season 30: JoJo Siwa on Getting Perfect Scores in Week 9 …
Inside ‘The Queen Family Singalong’ With JoJo Siwa and More Star…
Coi Leray Calls Megan Thee Stallion the ‘GOAT' After She Beat He…
BTS Calls Performing for The Army In-Person Again a ‘Dream' (Exc…
Chloe Bailey on 'Performing My Heart Out' and Making Her AMAs De…
JoJo Siwa Details Her Mid-Dance Injury on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)
‘DWTS’: JoJo Siwa Breaks Down Her Pennywise Costume and Gushes O…
‘DWTS’: Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Reveals Why He Wants to Fight JoJ…
JoJo Siwa Dyes Her Hair Brown
‘DWTS’: JoJo Siwa Says Freddie Mercury’s Presence Was Felt in th…
AMAs: JoJo Sports Chain-Metal Dress and Jokes About Being 'Embar…
Olivia Jade Reveals Whether Mom Lori Loughlin Would Consider Doi…
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten on Pressure to Nail 'DWTS' Tribut…
AMAs: Becky G Calls BTS Her 'Homies' (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Jessica Simpson Cel…
‘DWTS’: Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals His Opinion of Olivia Jade Chan…
Inside ‘DWTS’ Halloween Night (Exclusive)
JoJo Siwa ditched her signature bow and rainbow aesthetic for a sleek, black gown that made the 18-year-old look more sophisticated than ever. ET spoke to Siwa at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night where she talked about her look and finding happiness in Dancing With the Stars, amid her split from Kylie Prew.
"I wanted to be sleek tonight, but I was like, I can't fully ditch out on colors, I gotta have a little something, something," Siwa said of the elegant back gown, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and ruffled skirt that featured sheer peekaboo details throughout.
Siwa is headed to the finals on DWTS, and while she wouldn't say too much about her upcoming number, she called the dance that her and partner Jenna Johnson, have in store, "so magical."
"I am so excited," She gushed. "I'm really pumped up, we have a fusion number, a Tango and a Cha-Cha, which is so fun. And then for our freestyle, I honestly want it to be a surprise. Our song that we get to dance to, is probably the most meaningful song to me. And the dance that we do is so magical. I'm not gonna spoil [it], but the last 20 seconds are the 20 seconds in this season that I am most grateful for."
The dancing competition series has been a real outlet for Siwa, who recently split with her girlfriend after less than a year of dating.
"There were days when the only thing that I wanted to do was go to rehearsals, dance with Jenna and take my mind off everything," Siwa shared. "That is something that, going through a breakup and a heartbreak, I was so grateful that I had. Dancing With the Stars was my little happiness outlet over the last 10 weeks, so I'm really grateful for that."
And while she's so grateful to have made it to the finale, Siwa said she's not ready for the experience to be over.
"We have been through a lot. I will say this, no matter what, I'm going to be very emotional tomorrow night. I'm going to be so sad that it's over," she admitted. "I was saying today that I'm worried about looking like a sore loser, because I'm going to be sobbing — not because I didn't win, but because it's over!"
The Dance Moms alum continued, "It's been a dream come true to be on this show, and to be in the finale is even more of a dream come true. To win would just be everything."
The 2021 American Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
See the complete list of winners, here.
RELATED CONTENT
JoJo Siwa Talks Sustaining Injury Mid-Dance on 'DWTS'
JoJo Siwa Talks to Paris Hilton About Her Breakup With Kylie Prew
Bad Bunny Gives High-Tech AMA Performance With Tainy & Julieta Venegas
Related Gallery