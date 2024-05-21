JoJo Siwa is embracing her 21st birthday with more gusto than her high ponytail era. The social media influencer and mogul took to TikTok, sharing several videos of her birthday celebrations.

"It's my 21st birthday, I'm drunk as f*** right now," Siwa declares with a raspy voice.

The Dance Moms alum is seen jumping around a kitchen that is filled with bottles.

"I got punched in the eye. It hurts really bad but I'm OK," she added, showing off the injury. "This is my liquor spread. Happy 21st birthday to me!"

She also posted a clip of herself in the same setting dancing along to her new single, "Karma."

Fans mostly expressed exhaustion in the comments section after Siwa posted the video early in the morning.

"Jojo I physically cannot do this right now," one commenter wrote.

"JoJo I JUST opened this app baby girl," another commented.

"Jojo, it's 8am... I've not had coffee... ima need you to settle for a minute," one commenter added.

But the celebrations didn't end there. Siwa, who previously shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she planned to drink her way around Epcot in Disney World, made good on her promise, posting a video from the theme park with her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, as well as singer G Flip, rocking a "Karma" face filter as they lip synced along to the song while walking around the park.

In the clip, Siwa rocked glasses that read, "Finally 21" and Mickey Mouse ears that read, "Happy 21st to You."

Siwa was also capturing making her way around Epcot on several accounts, showing her seemingly drunk behavior.

Siwa has been embracing her "bad girl" era in recent months. Back in April, she spoke with ET about transitioning out of her child star phase.

"It's been something that we've tried to figure out the best way to navigate," she admitted. "I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I'm not the same that I was when I was 14."

"That can live on and people can know that human. But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]. Let's be honest, let's be real. Let's make some art," she said of her new era.

