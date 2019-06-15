JoJo Siwa is addressing her fans' concerns.

The Nickelodeon star shared a video to YouTube on Saturday, just over a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, announced a recall on her makeup kit with Claire's, as well as other products from the tween accessory store.

After beginning with some levity, laughing, "I was gonna start this video all serious and dramatic, but that's not who I am," the 16-year-old Dance Moms' alum spoke out on the matter.

"It recently has been brought up to my attention that there has been a problem with one of my products in Claire's stores, one of the JoJo makeup products, and I just want to let everyone know that, no matter what, safety is myself and Nickelodeon's number one priority in everything. In every JoJo product and in everything out there," she stated. "This product is something that, with a lot of things, that I put my trust into other people's hands, [and] we are working really, really hard to make sure that this product is recalled and off all shelves, and also that anyone who has this product, you can get a refund at no matter what it is. If it's used or it's unused you can get a full refund."

"But I just wanna let you guys know the situation, and I hope you understand and I thank you for understanding, because it is serious to me, and it means a lot to me," Siwa continued. "'Cause it is my name, and it is my brand, and it is my face -- quite literally."

The YouTube personality had partnered with Claire's on a cosmetics kit that included eye shadow, lip glosses and nail polish in a heart shaped bag, before the FDA's warning that the product had tested positive for asbestos.

Watch the video below to dive further into the controversy on ET Style Feed.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

JoJo Siwa's Makeup Kit Recalled After Asbestos Is Found In It

JoJo Siwa Gushes About Meeting a Smiling Kanye West at Rehearsals

North West and Penelope Disick Pose on the Red Carpet at JoJo Siwa's 16th Birthday Party

Related Gallery