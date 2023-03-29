JoJo Siwa's ex, Katie Mills, is speaking out after the Dance Moms alum posted a new video calling out "love bombing" and "clout chasing" behavior from her exes.

While Siwa did not address anyone by name in the video, she did attempt to dodge the so-called "red flags" which she said she's found in past exes amid her search for love.

Mills responded with her own clip Wednesday, telling her followers "I'm done being quiet."

"You hold a lot of power, you and your platform," the TikToker, who was romantically linked in Siwa in late 2021, said. "How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we're clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it."

Mills then spoke out on behalf of Siwa's most recent ex, Avery Cyrus -- who Siwa accused of using her for "clout" and "views" in the past -- and said that the former So You Think You Can Dance judge put her and Cyrus "through hell for months" with no explanation.

"You sent me and Avery through hell for months, and gave us no explanation why. You know we weren't love bombers or clout chasers," the social media personality continued. "Aren't you the one that decided that we needed to go to the Hollywood Boulevard, Disney and the Lakers game? That wasn't my idea. And anytime I posted something, I asked for you permission first."

Mills claims she has "text receipts" to prove that she consulted Siwa first before posting anything about their relationship on social media.

"So, don't come at me and say we were clout chasers," she added.

"Everything was starting to die. Everything started to get quiet. But now that you posted a video like this, coming at us, we're getting DMs back, the comments back...knock it off," Mills said before asking Siwa to leave both her and Cyrus alone. "You know me and Avery can't defend ourselves, so stop attacking us. Leave us alone."

ET has reached out to Siwa's reps for comment.

This isn't the first time one of Siwa's exes has spoken out in an effort to clear their name. After Siwa accused Cyrus of using her to further her internet fame following the pair's breakup in December, Cyrus shared a statement with E! News, in which she said she believed she and Siwa had left things on "great terms," telling the outlet at the time that the pair were "still friends."

"From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," Cyrus said in the statement. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."

"I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation," she added at the time.

Prior to Cyrus and Mills, Siwa was in an on-and-off relationship with Kylie Prew.

