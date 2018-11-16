Jon Cryer to Play Lex Luthor on 'Supergirl'

Supergirl has found its Lex Luthor!

Jon Cryer will star as the iconic character in a recurring role on the CW series, ET confirms. He'll first appear as Luthor in this season's 15th episode.

Fans knew that Luthor would be coming to National City to go head to head with both Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and his sister, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). According to Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, Cryer was their dream choice.

"We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor. Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting," they said in a statement. "We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

Rovner opened up more about Luthor's introduction to the series during a recent interview with ET.

"I think we were lucky enough to have the opportunity to use him this season and he weaves into the story," he said of the decision to bring in Superman's iconic nemesis. "He weaves into the narrative that we're telling, so I think it's a good opportunity to have him. And we would welcome him any time."

It's been a big season for Supergirl, which recently introduced the first trans superhero on TV, Dreamer. Nicole Maines made her anticipated debut as the character, who, by day, is aspiring CatCo journalist Nia Nal, in the season four premiere.

“I’ve gotten to work with so many amazing people and I’ve gotten to hear firsthand how fans and audience members have reacted to seeing these storylines as these shows evolve and continue," Maines recently told ET. "I watched the shows before I was even on them and I was like, ‘This is amazing. This is so empowering and validating to so many people,’ and now, I’m able to be a part of that."

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. See more on the show in the video below.

