The first promo for The CW's epic, multi-show superhero crossover event dropped on Monday, giving fans a look at the bizarre body-swapping to come in the DC Comics-inspired "Elseworlds" story arc, which will span episodes of Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow.

In the clip, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wakes up in an unfamiliar apartment with Iris (Candice Patton) wishing him good morning, and is clearly confused by the circumstances. Iris doesn't seem to find anything out of place, however, offering him pancakes and a kiss as he glances at a photo of them as a happy couple.

Things get really weird, however, when she tells him, "I love you, Barry Allen."

So what happened? How did Oliver end up in Barry's body? And more importantly, where is the real Barry (Grant Gustin) and where is Oliver's real wife, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards)? Answers are being carefully kept under wraps, though the network did release a poster which revealed Oliver and Barry will also be swapping superhero alter egos and suits -- as well as wives, apparently.

We also know that the crossover will include a who's who of super-powered cameos, including Ruby Rose's introduction as Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin's return as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch's introduction as Lois Lane.

The Flash star Hartley Sawyer gushed to ET's Deidre Behar about the upcoming crossover at the annual Stand Up for Pits benefit in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Reading the scripts and hearing the ideas and seeing the photos, I was like, 'This feels like a special run of comic books and we're now going to do it!'" he marveled. "I just know in my heart people are going to love it."

The crossover event begins with The Flash on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, continues with Arrow on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and concludes with Supergirl on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

