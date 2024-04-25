Jon Gosselin says his weight loss journey is coming along nicely and that a proposal to his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, may come sooner than she thinks.

Speaking from the grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, the 47-year-old dad of eight told ET's Brice Sander that his plan to shed weight before popping the question to Lebo, 36, is paying off. As for how and when the proposal will happen, Gosselin is keeping his lips sealed.

"I can't tell you because she's probably going to watch this. So it's -- everything's like a big surprise," he said. "I've lost like 32 pounds, so, you know, I feel pretty good about it... I want to do further. So, I know when I'm going to propose."

Gosselin -- who attended the event as the party's DJ -- told ET earlier this year that after more than two years of dating Lebo in private, he was finally considering putting a ring on it.

Since that interview, he said the questions about when he will get on bended knee have only ramped up, giving him -- and her family members -- a hilarious opportunity to egg Lebo on. Despite the jokes, he knows that she is a part of his future and that a proposal is coming down the pike soon.

Gosselin shared, "I've always wanted to be with someone who's supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too. So, I mean, I'm not getting any younger."

In a candid conversation with ET back in February, the former TLC star opened up about his health and potential wedding bells, which is when he first shared that getting down on one knee is more a "matter of when" than an "if." At the time, Gosselin said that he just wants to feel and look his best for both the proposal and the wedding.

"I love Stephanie and I have future plans with her, but I want to be in maybe the best shape of my life," he shared. "She loves me for who I am, dad bod or whatever, but in my mind, you know, we all see ourselves as 25 and fit... that's where I wanna be."

"I have plans," he added of what his future with Lebo could look like. "We have a house together... but I want to get this figured out, my health."

After he quit his day job to pursue his dream of being a DJ, Gosselin previously told ET that he let himself go. The situation only worsened, he said, by being in a healthy relationship where he felt comfortable enough to gain weight.

"I just got complacent with my health," he said at the time. "I'm in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever."

Determined to change both his physical appearance and overall health as someone with a family history of heart disease, Gosselin recommitted to his health goals and devised a plan to cut body fat and improve his wellness.

