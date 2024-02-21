Hannah Gosselin is introducing her boyfriend to the world in their first joint TV interview. ET's Kevin Frazier sat down with Hannah and Lennon Johnson Jr. to talk about their budding romance, how they met, and how he gets along with her famous father, Jon Gosselin.

The trio spoke to ET while at Dan Holtz's Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, where the father-daughter duo took part in a fat-loss treatment. While there, Lennon shared they've enjoyed spending time together and what the future holds.

Lennon, 21, tells ET he met Hannah, 19, through mutual friends at his house. They started talking, had a good vibe and the rest is history. The young couple celebrated their one-year anniversary back in August, as documented on their YouTube channel, "Lennon & Hannah."

The family's enthralled with the couple, and that includes Hannah's grandmother, who gives Lennon her seal of approval.

"Oh, she actually likes Lennon," says Hannah speaking of her father's mother. "He sat and he held the umbrella for her while it rained and they talked. They get along."

Jon's a big fan too, even if he jokingly downplays it.

"He's all right," he says, to which Hannah responds with, "What do you mean?! You like Lennon!"

"Yeah, we have a lot in common, Lennon and I," Jon says.

"He gets along with Lennon," Hannah says of her father. "Don't pretend that you don't."

Hannah admits Jon and Lennon talk all the time, though it's largely because Hannah's not good at picking up the phone.

Lennon adds that being part of a family that's so used to the spotlight was an adjustment for him. But so far the relationship's thriving.

"He's very kind," Hannah gushes. "He's really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him."

Jon says they respect each other, and Lennon's appreciative of Jon welcoming him with open arms.

Hannah says she keeps in touch with her mother, Kate, and that she has met Lennon.

"Well, yeah. She's my mom," says Hannah when asked if she talks to her mom. "We talk about school and we talk about life. She knows Lennon. So, yeah. I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I'm open to listening to everybody's opinion, but at the end of the day, my choices are my choices."

Following their sit-down for their first joint TV interview, Hannah and Lennon are heading back to Pennsylvania, where they have class early in the morning. She's a business administration major with hopes of one day owning her own business. Lennon's studying cyber security.

This is Hannah's first relationship.

