Jon Gosselin admits he's gotten complacent when it comes to his health, which has led to a considerable uptick with regard to his weight. That -- coupled with the lifestyle that comes as a DJ on the road and a man in his mid-40s whose testosterone production has taken a dip -- is the reason why the 46-year-old is turning to the pros to help get him back on a path where he can feel confident.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, Gosselin says he vows to get to his ideal weight of 175 pounds. Years ago, Gosslin dropped from 255 to 200 pounds. But his lifestyle change, which consisted of quitting his daytime job to DJ full-time four to five nights a week, has led to unhealthy habits. And that's resulted in Gosselin gaining some 35 pounds.

"I just got complacent with my health," he says. "I'm in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever."

His schedule DJing has also taken a toll on his body. He says he typically works from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. four to five nights a week. So, you can imagine when he's hungry and driving home around 3 a.m. a gas station pizza can seem appetizing. It also doesn't help that he doesn't get a full night's sleep. Gosselin says there are many times when he gets home in the wee hours of the morning, wakes up four hours later and hits the road again.

Suffice it to say, it's not a lifestyle that leads to healthy habits. And Gosselin admits he's fallen for some of those traps. His girlfriend has lost a ton of weight after going on Ozempic, a drug intended to help Type-2 diabetics manage their blood sugar levels, but has also proven to be incredibly effective in helping people lose weight thanks to the active ingredient, semaglutide. The drug has become so popular among people trying to lose weight that there's now a global shortage, including in the U.K. and the United States.

Jon Gosselin

Gosselin says he flirted with the idea of going on Ozempic. He also pondered supplements. But he admits taking advice from "bros" didn't sit well with him. Then came the opportunity to work with Dan Holtz, founder of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. Holtz met Gosselin while at Sundance where he was DJing. They connected, and fast forward to now, Gosselin, along with his 19-year-old daughter, Hannah, is embarking on a treatment called CellSound therapy. According to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center describes CellSound therapy as a process that uses "therapeutic sound waves instead of thermal or freezing methods, which means it doesn't damage cells like others do while still getting results." The center also claims that therapy process, Body Contouring Technology, aims to reduce body fat.

Holtz tells ET that Gosselin will begin a derivative of Ozempic as well.

"It'll be a short-term plan that'll help us get to where we want to be," Holtz says, "and then once we get to our goal then it's really going to be teaching Jon the lifestyle and how to maintain healthier lifestyle choices."

According to Holtz, Gosselin will be on this process for up to six months, with the goal of also curbing his appetite and boosting his metabolism.

Yes, the end goal is to feel confident. But Gosselin knows underlying issues are also a catalyst.

"Heart disease runs in my family. My dad had congestive heart failure. He died almost 18 years ago. He [was 62], and his father died at 65. So, I keep track of that kind of stuff," he says.

But all the help in the world from resources based in Beverly Hills will do little to no good for Gosselin if he doesn't apply himself 2,700 miles away in Pennsylvania, and that means making healthier choices.

"Yeah, I think it's very hard in our area. I mean, we live in Pennsylvania in a very rural area. We eat at gas stations. You guys don't understand that. Like, we have awesome gas stations," Gosselin gushed. "We got Wawa. But there are healthy choices there. It's just, like, three o'clock in the morning. What are you going to eat? You're exhausted. You have another hour to drive. You're just like, there's no hotel. You're nowhere to stop."

Suddenly, that Wawa pizza looks great.

"Yes, exactly," Gosselin says. "So those things come and tend to happen. I don't eat for like 12, 14 hours. So, I'll eat dinner at three o'clock in the morning, then drive to a gig."

Gosselin says he's cognizant that a lifestyle change is needed in the eating department. He'd like to slim down to 175. If he doesn't get there, that's OK. So long as he feels confident. But he also wouldn't hate to see a few abs. And while there's so much temptation wherever his next gig takes him, there's also inspiration.

"Vegas and Miami. I go to awful places. I go to places where I am twice as big as everyone," Gosselin says. "I don't shop at Hugo Boss. They don't make my size. You gotta go to the back and sew two jackets together. There's no XL, you know what I mean? This is the first time I had to buy XL, and XL doesn't really fit me because I'm short. I'm 5'8. The sleeves are too long and all that stuff. You gotta have tailored clothing. Why should I go through that, when I can just change my lifestyle?"

