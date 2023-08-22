Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin is sending a message to his estranged children after not having contact with some of them for over 10 years.

Gosselin -- along with his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo -- spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at his Pennsylvania home and opened up about his ongoing family contention and what he would say to six of his now-adult children whom he's been separated from for so many years.

Gosselin and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, share eight children -- 19-year-old sextuplets Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Leah and 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

While Jon's son, Collin -- who recently enlisted in the Marine Corps -- and daughter, Hannah, have been living with him for several years, the reality star claims that his relationship with his other six children is essentially non-existent.

"I haven't talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don't even know, over a decade," Jon told ET. "And then I haven't talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years."

The famous TLC family was recently the subject of the Vice TV docuseries, Dark Side of the 2000s, where Jon's daughter, Mady, made allegations of verbal and physical abuse about her brother, Collin.

Jon said he was "heartbroken" over the allegations against his son and claimed that his ex-wife, Kate, was the one pushing that narrative forward.

"Well, I was heartbroken when Mady came out with what she said about Collin only because she hasn't seen him either. So how can you say these things about your brother? And where did that come from?" Jon questioned.

"We all know where it came from, it came from Kate. Exactly Kate's words," he claimed.

Jon said that the allegations of physical violence and hate speech about Collin stem from their early childhood, because that's the last time Collin and Mady were together. The former reality star also questioned why Mady took down the social media statements where she made the initial claims about her brother.

When asked if he has a message for his estranged daughter, Jon said, "My message for Mady is: I still love my daughter. I mean, she's my daughter. But please don't talk anything negative about a sibling you haven't seen in over seven, eight years and he hasn't done anything to you, and you should treat people the way you want to be treated."

According to Jon, the ongoing estrangement between him and his children is not as simple as just wanting to see them. Jon claimed, "It doesn't work the way you think it would work," and alleged that the famously bad blood between him and his ex-wife served to "alienate" him from the majority of his children.

"So until my other kids figure that out ... [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can't do anything else," Jon claimed.

Instead, Jon is hoping that his children will one day reach out to him to build bridges. "I've tried to reach out to them and it has failed numerous times," Jon stated.

In addition to speaking about the separation in his family, Jon and his girlfriend, Stephanie, detailed their relationship. See more from ET's interview with the couple below.

