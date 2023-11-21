News

Kate Gosselin Loses Court Battle Against Jon Gosselin Over $132,000 in Back Child Support Payments

By Meredith B. Kile
Published: 12:42 PM PST, November 21, 2023

The exes' latest legal dispute was over $132,000 in alleged back child support payments.

Kate Gosselin has lost her latest legal battle against her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin.

Kate initially sued Jon in September over alleged back child support payments for their eight children totaling $132,875, according to legal records obtained by ET. 

However, a judge in Bucks Country, Pennsylvania, ruled to strike the former judgment instead of enforcing Jon's payment, closing the case as of Nov. 14.

When Jon sat down with ET in August, he opened up about the estrangement between he and his ex-wife, claiming that the two haven't spoken since 2018.

As for their kids -- 23-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 19-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah -- Jon only has contact with two, Collin and Hannah, who have been living with him for several years.

"I haven't talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don't even know, over a decade," Jon told ET. "And then I haven't talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years."

According to Jon, it's not for lack of trying.

"It doesn't work the way you think it would work," he said of having contact with his estranged children, blaming the rift between him and Kate for "alienating" them.

"Until my other kids figure that out ... [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can't do anything else," Jon claimed.

