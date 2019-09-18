Jon Gosselin is making some serious accusations against his ex-wife.

In a new interview with DailyMailTV, Jon accuses Kate Gosselin of being a "militant" mother and claims that some of their "children have suffered abuse" from her. Kate and Jon, who share eight children together -- 18-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn and 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel -- got divorced back in 2009. ET has reached out to Kate for comment.

According to the outlet, Jon, who alleges that he received "50 or 60" letters from the Department of Human Services over the years due to suspected child abuse, claims that Kate sent Collin to a child and adolescent behavioral unit without his knowledge. Jon adds the claim that his son was "caged" at the facility for three years where, he alleges, Kate only visited him three times.

Jon, who says Collin has been diagnosed with ADHD, was allegedly able to get Collin out of the facility when Collin's roommate smuggled out a "shocking" letter asking for help on his behalf.

"He was alone for three and a half years with no parents, all locked up," Jon claims. "It was inhumane."

Jon also claims that Hannah, of whom he currently has custody along with Collin, was, The Daily Mail writes, "mentally abused," adding the allegation that both children in his care suffer from PTSD.

"Hannah had had enough, she was always labeled the leader of the pack. She just got tired of being the leader of the pack and all that responsibility. She just wanted to be a kid," Jon claims. "Kate targeted her. I mean, who puts all that pressure on to someone that's 12 years old, it's a lot."

Kate currently has custody of the other four sextuplets, while the twins are both away at college.

"It's so far from co-parenting. We don't even talk to each other," he says of his relationship with his ex-wife, who, he claims, has "poisoned my children's minds against me."

"I have watched my children suffer and I have not been able to say a word," Jon adds, referencing a gag order from their 2009 divorce. "It's not about me, I don't give a s**t, I'm like whatever, I'll just go to work, you know? But my kids have suffered so much. Who's going to defend them?"

He also claims that all of his children "lack social skills" as a result of their largely on-camera upbringing on shows including Jon & Kate Plus 8.

"In an uncomfortable social situation, like college or an environment that's not suitable to white-collar demographics, it's going to be difficult for them and intermingling with other races and demographics and geography," Jon tells the oulet. "It's going to be difficult because they've been isolated so much and they haven't been taught those life skills."

As for their reality TV stint, Jon also alleges that his kids "don't want to film," something he calls "heartbreaking."

