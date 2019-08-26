Jon Gosselin is a proud dad!

The 42-year-old former reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of sweet back-to-school photos of two of his 15-year-old kids, Collin and Hannah, as they headed off to high school.

"FRESHMAN!!! 9th Grade Wow!!! I can’t believe it!!! Good luck to Hannah and Collin this year!!! Today is their first day of high school!!!!" Jon captioned the slideshow, which featured Collin and Hannah together, as well as a photo of each kid with their dad. "I hope all my kids have a wonderful year in high school this year and have great experiences!!! Love all of you!!!"

Jon also shares Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, all 15 years old, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, as well as 18-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara. Last year, Jon was granted temporary sole custody of Collin while Hannah was living with him. During an interview with ET last December, Jon said that he was hoping to build a stronger relationship with Mady and Cara as well.

"I hope my relationship with Mady and Cara will get better but they're adults now, so that just kind of hinges on them and I kind of, you know, being estranged from them, I’ve kind of learned to live with it,” he said. “But it's really up to them to decide what they want to do with that.”



“I kind of left it in their court now since it's been so long,” Jon continued. “I mean, it is kind of heartbreaking and I do miss them, but everyone grows and matures and understands things... I tried really hard to develop something with them and only time will tell, I guess.”

See more in the video below.

