They grow up so fast!

Kate Gosselin was feeling this way on Wednesday when she shared photos of her and ex Jon Gosselin's 18-year-old twin daughters, Madelyn and Cara, at their high school graduation celebration.

"I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend ... and are headed off to college in the fall!" the proud mother captioned photos on Instagram of herself and her eldest daughters. "Where did the time go????"

Kate goes on to describe the twins' big moment. "Their graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments!" she wrote. "These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone"

Cara and Mady aren't the only women in the family embarking on new adventures!

Earlier this month, Kate announced that she'll be starring in her own reality series where she'll attempt to get back on the dating scene.

The six-part series on TLC, titled Kate Plus Date, follows the 44-year-old mother eight as she goes on 10 dates set up by experts, with each outing involving both one active and one intimate activity.

“The thought of him kissing me caused so much panic,” Kate admits in a preview clip for the show.

Here's more with the Gosselins:

