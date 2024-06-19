Jon Hamm is not giving up on the idea of fatherhood, even if he thinks that will make him "the old dad."

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, 53, shared that while the concepts of marriage and children were completely foreign to him not that long ago, he's now hopeful that he and wife Anna Osceola might have kids together. Hamm and Osceola, 36, tied the knot at a ceremony in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur in June 2023, two and a half years after they began dating. He tells THR that he was initially terrified to wed the actress -- who starred opposite him in the Mad Men series finale -- but it has been one of the best decisions of his life thus far.

"And my wedding day was perfect. Everybody I love was there. It was so emotional, and it felt right. I was like, 'OK, I guess this is a thing.' We did it [where they had shot the Mad Men finale], which was also amazing. Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day," he told the outlet, referencing how the location also facilitated the beginning of their relationship.

Hamm continued, "So, it's been great. And I hope it turns into kids. It's not lost on me that I’m 53."

The Fargo and Grimsburg actor -- who was previously in an 18-year relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt prior to their 2015 split -- added, "I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing."

Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola pose for pictures together at the 2023 Emmy Awards - ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Back in 2022, just months before he popped the question to Osceola, Hamm teased that he was open to the possibility of getting married and having kids -- only after doing the work of sorting through his emotional trauma, including coming to terms with the loss of his mother at an early age.

"It's only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about it," Hamm told Howard Stern during an appearance on the radio host's show.

He continued, "That's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness -- all that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever but it's real and it's what I'm working for."

Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola at the Golden Globes - Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In January, ET caught up with the Bridesmaids actor who dished on his marriage to the actress and hilariously shared that they had accidentally forgotten their six-month wedding anniversary. At the time, he blamed it on the fanfare surrounding the holidays.

"There was a lot going on, it was Christmas Eve," he joked, adding they will not make the mistake in the future as they now associate the holiday with their anniversary. "It makes it easier to remember."

Hamm added of being able to call her his "wife" officially nine years after they first met, "It's exciting, you know, it's very nice."

