Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are still basking in that newlywed bliss six months after tying the knot. The Mean Girls star gushed about his newest role, being a husband, while speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York City premiere of the reimagined version of the iconic 2004 film.

"It's exciting, you know, it's very nice," the 52-year-old said of being a husband to his former Mad Men co-star and now wife. "We had our six-month anniversary on Christmas Eve, so that was sort of nice. It makes it easier to remember."

Hamm and Osceola, 35, tied the knot at a ceremony in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur in June 2023. Multiple outlets reported that the star-studded guest list included Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey.

The nuptials came several months after the news broke in February 2023 that Hamm had proposed to the actress, who appeared opposite her now-husband in the finale episode of Mad Men back in 2015. However, it was not until 2020 that they were reported to be dating. They went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple at Oscar parties in 2022. They have also since co-starred again in the 2022 comedy and third installment of the Fletch series, Confess, Fletch.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Hamm confessed to ET that he and Osceola forgot their six-month anniversary, blaming it on the fanfare surrounding the holidays. "There was a lot going on, it was Christmas Eve," he reasoned, joking that he had also forgotten the various roles he picked up during the time as well, including Mean Girls, Fargo, and the latest season of The Morning Show.

"I forgot I did all this actually, it was one of those things, you know? We shot it all last year and it had to come out at some point so now it's all coming out, but I'm very excited to see it," he added. "I haven't seen [Mean Girls] yet so, very excited to see it!"

Hamm stars in the Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.-directed flick as Coach Carr, who was originally played by Dwayne Hill in the 2004 film. The project reunites the actor with his Maggie Moore(s) co-star Tina Fey, who wrote and produced the beloved 2004 film and the successful Broadway musical that followed.

Fey will also be reprising the role of math teacher Ms. Norbury for the film.

"I mean, obviously, whenever Tina says jump I say, 'How high,' so it's exciting to do it and I'm happy to be part of the team," Hamm told ET of joining the film's star-studded cast. The star played coy about whether his version of Coach Carr will join in the film's musical numbers, but there's always hope to see him throw out some jazz hands and bust a move.

Mean Girls includes music from executive producer Jeff Richmond, who also wrote the music for the Mean Girls musical.

The star-studded cast includes Reneé Rapp, who reprises her role as Regina George, the Queen of the Plastics, from the Mean Girls Broadway show for the new musical adaptation; Angourie Rice, who takes on Lindsay Lohan's lead role as new student Cady Heron; Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels; Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners; Avantika as Karen Shetty; Auli'i Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike and Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard.

"It felt like we could kind of have the best of both worlds," Fey previously told ET of updating the Mean Girls story for the new film. "We could have this great music while still being able to live with our characters in a closeup -- to be able to have new jokes and new moments that are surprising to people."

"The main thing that was important to me this time, in doing for the screen, was to find ways for it to be new and surprising to people," Fey added. "I think over the years I've realized that these characters and this story have had a much longer shelf life than anyone could have anticipated, and so to get to do something new with them, I think people will be surprised."

The first official trailer -- which dropped back in November-- gave a look at how the story has been refreshed with new technology, like TikTok and Snapchat, while also providing plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the original.

Mean Girls hits theaters on Jan. 12.