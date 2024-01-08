Tina Fey is bringing Mean Girls to a whole new generation, and this time around she was able to turn to her own kids to get some advice on the new audience.

Fey walked the red carpet at the premiere of the new Mean Girls movie, held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Monday, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the significance of the occasion.

"It feels amazing! This is where we had the New York premiere the last time, so its very full circle," Fey shared. "Because now, I'm here with my children."

When the first film hit theaters 20 years ago, Fey didn't have any children. Now, she's a mom to two daughters -- 18-year-old Alice and 12-year-old Penelope -- whom she shares with husband Jeff Richmond.

Bringing Mean Girls back to screens, Fey explained that she would occasionally ask her kids for advice to bring authenticity to the story.

"Sometimes I would run things by the kids," Fey shared. "Like casting, or you know, like [asking], 'Should the burn book stay a book, or should it be a private Instagram account?' And they're like, 'No, it's a book, it's a book.'"

While the notorious Burn Book stayed the same, the new film does feature some new teachers and new takes on the iconic characters. However, Fey says that fans of the original will find all new things to love about this reimagining.

"I feel like if you are a fan of the original movie you will really feel great nostalgia," she shared. "You'll still feel nice and cozy in this new movie, but you'll get some fun surprises, some new jokes, some new teachers, some amazing songs."

Mean Girls will hit theaters January 12.

