Get in, losers, there's a new Mean Girls coming!

On Wednesday, Paramount shared the first trailer for the upcoming comedy, which updates the beloved 2004 film with inspiration from the successful Broadway musical that followed -- both of which were written and produced by Tina Fey.

"It felt like we could kind of have the best of both worlds," Fey said of updating the Mean Girls story for the new film in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look. "We could have this great music, while still being able to live with our characters in a closeup -- to be able to have new jokes and new moments that are surprising to people."

"The main thing that was important to me this time, in doing for the screen, was to find ways for it to be new and surprising to people," she added. "And I think the casting lends to that tremendously. I think these actors are incredibly perfect in their roles in a very modern take on these parts. Bringing together casts of actors is one of my favorite parts of the process, whether it's in film, television, stage. I love getting a chance to be a part of it, and I'm so thrilled about this cast that has come together."

Honor Society star Angourie Rice takes on Lindsay Lohan's lead role as new student Cady Heron in the new film, and the trailer shows her awkward attempts to flirt with Aaron Samuels, played by The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney.

As fans know, however, Cady will be thwarted by the Queen Bee of the school, ultimate mean girl Regina George, played by Reneé Rapp, who also had a run as the character in the Mean Girls Broadway show.

Regina's Burn Book-writing squad also includes Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners and Avantika as Karen Shetty, while Cady's cadre of loyal friends features Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike and Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard.

The trailer gives a look at how the story has been refreshed with new technology like TikTok and Snapchat, while also providing plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the original. (Keep an eye out for "She doesn't even go here!" Damian.)

Watch the full trailer -- which, of course, includes the iconic Christmas dance -- below:

The film also stars Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively, Busy Philipps as Regina's mom, Jenna Fischer as Cady's mom, Jon Hamm as Coach Carr and Ashley Park as Madame Park.

"I think that people are going to love this cast. I think that people are going to love these songs. And I hope that people will find moments where they're like, 'Oh, I didn't expect that!'" Fey shared.

Mean Girls is in theaters Jan. 12, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: