Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, are getting ready for baby No. 2!

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, the "Last Night Lonely" singer, 39, shared that he and his wife, 35, could not be more excited for their second baby girl to arrive in the coming weeks. The couple first announced they were expecting in January, and the new baby will join big sister Presley, 1.

"Yup, No. 2 is ready to go," Jon told ET. "Summer's ready to get it out, you know? She's at the uncomfortable parts of pregnancy."

The CMA Award winner added, "She's tough, but she's ready. We're ready, we're excited." Jon and Summer tied the knot in an intimate Tennessee wedding after three years of dating in November 2020.

Ready for the Pardi family means a nursery that is finished and a big sister who is prepared to welcome a little sibling -- and the country star can attest to at least one of those things.

"I think so," Jon said on the progress of the baby's room. "I am not in there, that's all Summer."

Summer -- an influencer with more than 285,000 followers on Instagram -- has clearly taken control of the baby's nursery, and is committed to an aesthetic that Jon is not allowed to weigh in on, he joked.

"If I step foot in there, she'll be like, 'Get out of here,'" the soon-to-be dad of two explained.

Back in 2023, Jon spoke with ET after the birth of his first daughter, and he shared his hopes that Presley would grow up to be "tough" and "look like Summer."

"Everything's new, so that's fun," he shared at the time, adding, "... It's a whole new learning thing, so that's fun. Fun to learn."

Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi attend the Happy Cowboy Foundation x Happy Himalayan private launch event at Soho House Nashville - Getty Images

While Summer is the pregnant one in Jon's life, it's his fans who are expecting... new music, that is.

Talking with ET over the weekend, the singer said he is hard at work on his fifth album and plans to deliver a song as soon as July 1. For those impatiently waiting on the album, they are just going to have to stick it out with him.

"Oh shoot, I don't know," he said, adding that it will be coming in "hopefully" August. "I don't know. I'm trying to get it as soon as possible, but got a new record coming out. It's gonna be awesome. I'm very excited about it."

As for what beans he could spill, Jon shared that it will be a surprise to those who know and love him and that they can expect a "whole different me." The album will combine more rock and roll elements and amped-up country rhythms, he shared.

We will be counting the days!

CMA Fest hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde airs June 25 on ABC.

