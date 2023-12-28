Jon Pardi is more than 100 days sober. The end result since giving up booze? He's "lost a bunch of weight," and he's loving the results.

The country crooner recently appeared on the Country Heat Weekly podcast and he opened up about the subject after co-host Kelly Sutton asked him what the Jon Pardi self-care regimen looks like. The 38-year-old girl dad said hitting the steam room "is always good," but there's now a New Year's resolution -- facial care.

He says "girls do it all the time." Yes, he's done the face washing/lotion routine in the mornings, but he now wants to implement the 15-minute night routine, kinda like his wife, Summer. But there's also another critical component to his self-care regimen, and that's no longer indulging on booze. At the time he recorded the podcast, Pardi shared he was 112 days sober, and the move has paid huge dividends.

"I've lost a bunch of weight," he said. "I was pre-diabetic, and I was just like, 'I gotta stop.'"

He said he reached a breaking point when he realized he was "unhappy" with his appearance in "every picture, every video." In short, he said he "needed to just take a break."

And when he did, the weight started melting. Suffice it to say, he likes what he sees.

"I just did a photoshoot and I was like, 'Damn, I look good.' Take that Tito's!" said Pardi in reference to the popular Austin, Texas-based Vodka brand. "But for anybody that's thinking about it, if they want to lose weight and you do drink let me tell you -- it does help tremendously if you stop."

That being said, Pardi doesn't seem at all opposed to one day indulging again.

"I'm retired, OK? Doesn't mean that I can't come out of retirement," he said. "But for right now, it's been great."

Pardi agrees that while cutting out alcohol has led to him dropping LBs, he admits having a sweet tooth's been challenging.

"I love me some ice cream," he said. "I'm like, 'Well, I'm not drinking. I better get this Twix candy ice cream.' Coffee ice cream. So good."

The lifestyle update comes some seven months after the "Dirt On My Boots" singer opened up to ET about fatherhood, after he and Summer welcomed their first child together, daughter Presley, in February.

"The whole new thing. Everything's new, so that's fun," Pardi said in May at the Academy of Country Music Awards. "... It's a whole new learning thing, so that's fun. Fun to learn."

Pardi praised the little one as "awesome" and "a great baby," sharing, "She flew on the plane, didn't cry. That's a win. We got confidence. That's her second flight. She's been really good."

