Jon Pardi is loving life as a dad! ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 37-year-old singer at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, and he shared his favorite part of seeing his 3-month-old daughter, Presley, grow up.

"The whole new thing. Everything's new, so that's fun," Pardi said. "... It's a whole new learning thing, so that's fun. Fun to learn."

Pardi praised the little one, whom he shares with his wife, Summer, as "awesome" and "a great baby," sharing, "She flew on the plane, didn't cry. That's a win. We got confidence. That's her second flight. She's been really good."

She's also already made several appearances on her dad's Instagram, even posing at the construction site of their new house. "She's going to be tough," Pardi said, before predicting that the tot will "grow up to look like Summer."

Thursday was a big night for Pardi, whose Mr. Saturday Night album was nominated for Album of the Year. While the award ultimately went to Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country, Pardi told ET that it "always feels good to be nominated."

The 58th annual ACM Awards streamed live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

