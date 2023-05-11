Thursday was a big night for Lainey Wilson, with some big wins at the 58th annual ACM Awards and a spotlight stealing performance.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Wilson after the show, and the celebrated country crooner opened up about her father, Brian -- who she previously brought to an awards show last November, and revealed that he'd suffered from an infection due to diabetic ketoacidosis that left him in the ICU for nearly two months.

As it turns out, her dad was in the audience on Thursday to watch his little girl take home four ACM Awards -- including Female Artist of the Year -- and is back to doing what he loves after a long recovery process.

He's good! He's here tonight, out in the crowd, and he's doing OK," Wilson shared. "He's getting to ride the tractor and farm, he's back doing those kind of things. And as long as he's back to doing those things, I'm kind of like, 'OK, he's gonna be alright.'"

As for whether or not she thinks he got moved to tears by her multiple wins, Wilson joked, "He better have cried!"

"If he didn't, we're gonna have to do it all over again!" she added with a laugh.

Wilson's dad wasn't her only champion in the audience on Thursday -- she also brought her boyfriend, former NFL star Devlin Hodges, and the pair made a splash on the red carpet.

The "Heart Like a Truck" songstress spoke to ET on the red carpet ahead of Thursday's show as well, and praised her beau for his red carpet look.

"Yup, yup. I brought me a hot date tonight," she shared, beaming. "I sure did. I mean, he's looking like a snack over there, ain't he? I said, 'You know what, you can be my date but you can't steal my thunder.'"

The 58th annual ACM Awards streamed live on Prime Video this year, and a full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream Friday for free on Amazon Freevee. Check out the full list of the night's big winners here!

