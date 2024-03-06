The Jonas Brothers gave their fans a for real-life Bluey collaboration they didn't know they needed.

On Tuesday, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas took the stage after their intermission during the Five Albums One Night Tour in Brisbane, Australia, and the audience was treated to an intro that paid homage to one of the city's legends: Bluey!

Kicking off the second half of the show, the iconic theme song from the Disney Channel children's series begins and the screen above the stage goes blue. In place of Bluey and her family's names, Joe, Nick and Kevin flash on the screen to the crowd's surprise.

After the show, the "What a Man Gotta Do" singers shared the moment on Instagram.

"@officialblueytv featuring Jonas Brothers when? 😂," the caption read.

Having more fun, a follow-up post featured Bluey dancing to the theme song in front of pictures of Joe, Nick and Kevin's heads.

"The collab you never knew you needed 🩵," the caption read.

Daley Pearson, who is the executive producer of Bluey, shared a special message from the popular character to the Jonas Brothers.

"💙 @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas," the message on X (formally known as Twitter) read with a picture of Bluey holding up a sign that reads, "Thank You."

Bluey follows the titular character -- who is a Blue Heeler Dog -- and her family including parents Bandit and Chilli and her little sister, Bingo, as they navigate the highs and lows of life in their native Brisbane.

It's no surprise that Kevin, Joe and Nick are fans of the popular children's show, as they are all dads.

Kevin shares children Valentina, 7, and Alena, 10, with his wife, Danielle Jonas. Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are parents of 2-year-old, Malti. And Joe and his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, share children Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

The "Wings" band is currently on the Aussie leg of their tour, which sees them playing all five of their albums in one night.

Last month, ahead of making their debut Down Under, the three dads shared how Bluey has taken over their households.

Dave Simpson/WireImage

"Bluey's a big thing I think in all of our households," Kevin said during an interview with The Project. "New episodes just came out in the U.S. a couple weeks ago, we had a movie premiere night at our house."

He continued, "When I told my daughters I was going to Australia, they said, 'Are you going to see the actual Bluey house?'"

Nick added, "You should stay there."

While they didn't stay at the Bluey house, the JoBros can tell their girls they rocked the house with the iconic pup.

