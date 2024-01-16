Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra know how to throw a rockin' birthday party for a toddler.

The happy couple celebrated their daughter Malti's 2nd b-day on Monday, and went all out with an Elmo-themed party, complete with decorations, sweet treats and an appearance from the iconic red Muppet!

Jonas took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slideshow of snapshots from the joyous celebration -- beginning with a beaming snapshot of Malti rocking a pink and red dress covered in hearts, as well as adorable pink heart sunglasses.

Another pic revealed some of the super cute decor -- such as a photobooth and a backdrop that read "Malti's World" in a crayon font.

Jonas captioned the heartwarming post, "Our little angel is 2 years old."

The slideshow also included some sweet snaps of the proud parents, including one of Chopra lovingly wrapping her arms around Jonas' neck in a cute hug, and the parents playing with the birthday girl.

Malti also got a chance to meet Elmo, and the beaming b-day girl looked star-struck by the encounter.

The party theme was completed with an adorable Elmo smash cake with Malti's name spelled out in a plastic sign sticking out from the top.

Jonas' brothers -- specifically, Joe and Franklin Jonas -- were also in attendance, as well as a slew of family and close friends.

Almost exactly a year ago, on Jan. 30, 2023, the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Malti was on hand to cheer her dad on.

"It’s a crazy thought," Jonas told ET's Cassie DiLaura about being able to bring their children to their star. "I think I even said something about hoping to come and embarrass her here some day. It's a special thing and I think as parents, everything has a new meaning and has even more meaning, moments like this, especially."

For more on the happy family, check out the video below.

