News

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter Malti's 2nd Birthday With Elmo-Themed Party

By Zach Seemayer
Published: 9:29 PM PST, January 16, 2024

The proud parents threw a 'Sesame Street' themed bash for their baby girl's 2nd b-day.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra know how to throw a rockin' birthday party for a toddler.

The happy couple celebrated their daughter Malti's 2nd b-day on Monday, and went all out with an Elmo-themed party, complete with decorations, sweet treats and an appearance from the iconic red Muppet!

Jonas took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slideshow of snapshots from the joyous celebration -- beginning with a beaming snapshot of Malti rocking a pink and red dress covered in hearts, as well as adorable pink heart sunglasses.

Another pic revealed some of the super cute decor -- such as a photobooth and a backdrop that read "Malti's World" in a crayon font.

Jonas captioned the heartwarming post, "Our little angel is 2 years old."

The slideshow also included some sweet snaps of the proud parents, including one of Chopra lovingly wrapping her arms around Jonas' neck in a cute hug, and the parents playing with the birthday girl.

Malti also got a chance to meet Elmo, and the beaming b-day girl looked star-struck by the encounter.

The party theme was completed with an adorable Elmo smash cake with Malti's name spelled out in a plastic sign sticking out from the top.

Jonas' brothers -- specifically, Joe and Franklin Jonas -- were also in attendance, as well as a slew of family and close friends.

Almost exactly a year ago, on Jan. 30, 2023, the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Malti was on hand to cheer her dad on.

"It’s a crazy thought," Jonas told ET's Cassie DiLaura about being able to bring their children to their star. "I think I even said something about hoping to come and embarrass her here some day. It's a special thing and I think as parents, everything has a new meaning and has even more meaning, moments like this, especially."

For more on the happy family, check out the video below.

Video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Is a Football Fan

RELATED CONTENT:

See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter Take the Wheel on Vacay

News

See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter Take the Wheel on Vacay

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Love Story

News

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Love Story

Nick Jonas Kisses Daughter Malti's Forehead at Jonas Brothers Concert

News

Nick Jonas Kisses Daughter Malti's Forehead at Jonas Brothers Concert

Priyanka Chopra Shows Nick Jonas in Dad Mode in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Music

Priyanka Chopra Shows Nick Jonas in Dad Mode in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Related Photos
Celebrities and Their Too Cute Kids
114 Photos
Celebrities and Their Too Cute Kids

Tags: