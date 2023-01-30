Nick Jonas on Being Able to Bring Daughter Malti to Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'A Special Thing' (Exclusive)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, attended her first public event!
Nick and Priyanka’s 1-year-old daughter joined her mother and other members of the family as they attended Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.
Priyanka arrived and took her seat alongside Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, and held Malti -- who wore a cream dress and sweater combo with a large cream bow -- on her lap. Kevin’s wife, Danielle, and their daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6, were also in attendance, as were the brothers' proud parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, and younger brother Franklin Jonas.
"It’s a crazy thought," Nick told ET's Cassie DiLaura about being able to bring their children to their star. "I think I even said something about hoping to come and embarrass her here some day. It's a special thing and I think as parents everything has a new meaning and has even more more meaning, moments like this, especially."
Nick joined his brothers on stage as they accepted their honor and took a moment to give his wife and daughter a special shout-out.
"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift," the "Jealous" singer said. "And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."
While baby Malti was in attendance for her dad's milestone moment, Priyanka and Nick have made an effort to keep their daughter's face hidden on social media. The first-time parents announced they welcomed their daughter last year via surrogate. In May, the pair shared that Malti spent 100 days in the NICU. Earlier this month, Priyanka posed with Malti for the latest edition of British Vogue and opened up about her and Nick’s experience with their daughter as she spent time in the hospital.
During his speech, Kevin also gave his girls a shout-out, calling daughters Alena and Valentina his "brightest stars." While Joe's two daughters were not in attendance, he said during the speech, "Daddy loves you to the moon and back."
The "Sucker" singers also announced their new album, The Album, will be released in May.
"I don’t think you’re ready, honestly," Kevin told ET.
When it comes to the honor, Joe, Nick and Kevin, can't believe they have reached this milestone.
"It's just unbelievable," Joe told ET. "I think we’re kind of in shock, not sure how to really feel yet. As we were up on stage, I was just looking back on all the names behind us, some iconic bands and artists from back in the day. Just to be near them means the world."
