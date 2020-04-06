The Jonas Brothers, Ryan Reynolds and more celebrities have sent heartwarming messages to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and its young wish recipients.

The stars recorded messages in a bid to bring joy to the children, many of whom have had life-long wishes canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know a lot of these wishes have been canceled with everything that has been going on, but we just hope you know that you are loved and we think you guys are the greatest,” Kevin Jonas said.

Brother Nick Jonas then offered his words of advice. “I know these are tough times, confusing times, but I think the thing that’s helping me through it -- and maybe this will help all of you -- is I’ve been spending some time just writing,” he shared. “It could be in a journal, it could be a short story or a poem or a song. Whatever brings you happiness, that’s the thing to focus on right now.”

Added Joe Jonas: “I hope this video brings you some joy like all the Make-a-Wish kids bring me and my brothers so much joy when we get to meet you."

Ryan Reynolds also sent a video, in which he joked about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I know 99.99 percent of your wishes weren’t to meet me at all,” Reynolds said. “They were probably to meet The Rock. I’ve met The Rock and I can tell you that it’s well worth a wish. Anyway, hope you guys are doing OK. Just sending [because] maybe this will brighten someone’s spirits over there.”

“I love the Make-a-Wish Foundation,” he continued. “It’s been a huge part of my DNA ever since I started in show business and in every movie that I do, I look so forward to the Make-a-Wish visits. A lot of them were canceled on this film I’m doing, Red Notice, right now and then I got to thinking how there’s probably a lot of other wishes that got canceled as well, so that’s why I’m sending this video. Sending you guys tons of love.”

Gordon Ramsay, Criss Angel, JoJo Siwa and athletes also shared video messages for the organization.

See some of the clips below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Wish Man' Shines a Light on Make-A-Wish Founder's Journey in Emotional Trailer

Ryan Reynolds Shares Sweet Photos From Make-a-Wish Set Visit to 'Deadpool 2'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Emotional in Video to a Young Boy for Make-A-Wish: 'You Are Stronger Than I Will Ever Be'

Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Historic COVID-19 Pandemic Address to the UK This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery