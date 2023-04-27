Jonathan Majors' Assault Accuser Granted Full Restraining Order

A full Temporary Order of Protection against Jonathan Majors was granted on Thursday, to the woman accusing the Marvel actor of assault and domestic violence.

The Temporary Order of Protection was granted by the judge in the case "per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel," the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed in a statement to ET Thursday afternoon.

At the time of Majors' arraignment, a limited Temporary Order of Protection had been issued, and, in New York, they are frequently issued in most domestic violence cases.

Majors' attorney issued a statement to ET regarding the order, claiming, "This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman" who is accusing him.

"We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors' innocence," the statement continued.

The statement alleges that the woman accusing Majors of assault is lying about her injuries and how she sustained them, and the actor's attorney claims that they have presented "incontrovertible evidence" that the charges are false.

On March 25, ET confirmed that the Creed III actor was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office claimed that Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."

The accuser claimed Majors struck her in the face with "an open hand," leading to "substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also accused Majors of grabbing her hand, "causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger." Additionally, the accuser claimed Majors put his hand on her neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

Following his arrest, Majors was released on his own recognizance. The next court date in the case will be May 9.

A rep for Majors staunchly denied the claims. In a statement to ET, the actor's rep said, at the time, "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

In the wake of his arrest, Majors was dropped by his PR representatives, Lede Company, as well as his management company, Entertainment 360.

Earlier this month, news broke in a report from Variety, that multiple alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office with its assault and harassment case against the embattled actor.

What's more, the outlet is reporting that the alleged victim in the Manhattan case that led to Majors' arrest on the morning of March 25, worked on this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film, in which Majors stars as Kang the Conqueror.

Jonathan Majors’ Attorney Provides Police Bodycam Images After More Alleged Victims Emerge This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonathan Majors Faces More Abuse Allegations as More Victims Surface

Jonathan Majors Dropped by Manager After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jonathan Majors Lawyer Shares Text From Alleged Victim Admitting Fault

Jonathan Majors Arrested on Charges of Assault, Actor Denies Claims