Jonathan Majors was seen smiling and laughing alongside his girlfriend, Meagan Good, on Thursday as he appeared in a Manhattan courtroom to begin his criminal trial for the alleged domestic violence incident that led to his arrest in March.

Majors arrived to court Thursday morning in a gray suit, blue shirt and wearing sunglasses while holding Good's hand. The Roll Bounce actress also sported a pair of shades to compliment the white dress and overcoat she wore for the occasion. The couple avoided questions from the press which was gathered by the door to the courtroom.

While Majors and Good appeared stoic upon arrival, inside the courtroom, an eyewitness tells ET, the couple were all smiles.

"His upbeat mood is very noticeable. He was smiling and laughing and seemed completely relaxed," an eyewitness tells ET of Majors, who was sitting in the second row alongside Good and his legal team. "Meagan even looked back at some of the other courthouse attendees and smiled."

"They weren’t shy about a little PDA! Meagan kept her arm around his shoulder, tickled his back, and even gave him a couple kisses on his shoulder and head," the eyewitness added. This marked their second court appearance together, with Good previously showing her boyfriend -- whom she was first linked to in May -- support at his trial hearing in June.

Majors got praise from the other courthouse attendees as well, with the eyewitness telling ET that a person who was in the courtroom whispered loudly, "I love you! I love you!" in Majors' direction.

Things kicked off shortly after with a judge addressing the lawyers and confirming that the matter was on trial. Things were delayed shortly after when prosecutors revealed that they were not ready for trial and are still collecting discovery.

Before delaying Majors' trial, the judge reminded the Loki actor that there is an order of protection that is still in effect, to which the actor acknowledged by conforming, "Yes, your honor."

The judge ultimately ruled that Majors' trial date will be pushed back to Sept. 6.

As Majors exited the room the eyewitness tells ET that attendees and fans waved and said, "I love you," and he touched his heart and nodded in their direction.

The delay in Majors' trial comes five months after ET learned that the 33-year-old actor was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office claims that Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."

The accuser -- who was revealed to be Majors' ex-girlfriend -- claims Majors struck her in the face with "an open hand," leading to "substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She is also accusing Majors of grabbing her hand, "causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger." Additionally, the accuser is claiming Majors put his hand on her neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

Majors could face up to a year in jail, if convicted.

In April, Variety reported that multiple alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office with its assault and harassment case against the embattled actor.

Majors has vehemently denied the accusations through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, who previously told ET that "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

