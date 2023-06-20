Jonathan Majors had the support of his girlfriend, Meagan Good, on Tuesday as he appeared in a Manhattan courtroom for a hearing to set a trial date for the alleged domestic violence incident that led to his arrest in March.

Majors, 33, and Good, 41, arrived arm-in-arm as they made their way into the building. The Creed III star wore dark pants with a brown jacket while Good wore a nude dress with a blush-toned jacket. Both the actor and actress had sunglasses on.

An eyewitness tells ET that the Marvel actor "seemed calm and walked slowly down the hall holding hands with Meagan and accompanied by his legal team."

Per the eyewitness, once inside the courtroom, Majors held his hands in his lap as Good placed her arm around him.

"While they waited for his name to be called, she tickled the back of his neck and stroked his head. She was being very affectionate and protective. At one point she traced her fingers along the back of his neck to his ear," the eyewitness says.

The eyewitness added that once the courtroom filled up, the couple was separated by an armrest, before he was called before the judge with his legal team.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

"He was called to the judge at 9:39 a.m. with his legal team. The judge announced that this case would in fact go to trial and she confirmed with Jonathan that the trial date would be Aug. 3," the eyewitness says. "The judge also reiterated the importance of showing up to the appearance and the need to stay in contact with his legal team. "Best of luck to you," the judge told him, according to the eyewitness.

Following the brief hearing with the judge, Majors walked down the aisle and was joined by Good as they made their way out of the courtroom.

"As he walked by Meagan's aisle, she stood up and joined him, he did not look in her direction or at her, he was focused on looking straight ahead at the exit and following his lawyer," the eyewitness shares. "She joined the group and exited the room behind him. The party stood for a moment between the court doors and the hallway doors before emerging again in front of the press pen."

The actor and actress were first linked in May. Since their initial sighting, the couple was photographed arriving in Los Angeles following a flight from New York City.

Majors' trial is set to start on Aug. 3. On March 25, ET learned that Majors was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office claims that Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."

The accuser-- who was revealed to be Majors' ex-girlfriend -- claims Majors struck her in the face with "an open hand," leading to "substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She is also accusing Majors of grabbing her hand, "causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger." Additionally, the accuser is claiming Majors put his hand on her neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

In April, Variety reported that multiple alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office with its assault and harassment case against the embattled actor.

Majors has vehemently denied the accusations through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, who previously told ET that "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonathan Majors Spotted With Meagan Good Amid Abuse Allegations

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Are Dating Amid His Assault Case

Jonathan Majors' Assault Accuser Granted Full Restraining Order

Jonathan Majors Arrest: What's Next for MCU Star as He Faces Potential Legal Battle This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery