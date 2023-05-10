Jonathan Scott is sharing what he believes is the secret to a happy home. The Property Brothers star has been in a relationship with New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel since 2019, and tells ET that he has carried over into his love life a mantra that he and his brother, Drew Scott, have used over time to keep the peace.

"It honestly just stems from what Drew and I created. We have a 'no BS' policy. If there's ever anything that's troubling us, we get it out before it turns into something bigger than it needs," Jonathan tells ET's Cassie DiLaura. "Zooey also has the greatest conflict resolution skills of anyone I've ever known. She's incredible. Our communication keeps everything together."

Zooey is mom to two kids, 6-year-old son Charlie and 7-year-old daughter Elsie, with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, and Jonathan has a lot of praise for everyone in their blended family.

"The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well," the 45-year-old home renovator says of Jacob. "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet."

Jonathan and Zooey first met about four years ago while filming an episode of Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke. Since then, their professional lives have collided off and on. In 2020, the 43-year-old Elf star renovated her childhood best friend, Sarah's, home for an episode of Celebrity IOU with the Property Brothers. Now her new show, What Am I Eating?, will premiere right after the newest season of Celebrity IOU.

"Everything she does she just knocks it out of the park," Jonathan gushes over his girlfriend. "We were laughing because she did Celebrity IOU and she on the record says she hated the demolition. It was loud and noisy and dirty, and she did it because she loved her recipient [best friend]. It's the same when she's onstage singing with She & Him, when she's doing a film or a TV show. Everything she does she pours her heart into it -- but mostly being a mom. She's just the most incredible mom anybody could ever ask for."

On Celebrity IOU, the Scott brothers help Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with over-the-top, heartwarming home renovations.

"There’s nothing that compares to when you see how this is going to change the lives for these families and also with all the celebrities," Drew tells ET of the series, who will have on Taraji P. Henson, Jay Leno, Heidi Klum, and Glenn Close this season. "They're not just handing over money and saying, 'Make this pretty.' They're in there with their own hands, doing things they've never done or that they're not comfortable with. They're still doing it."

A new season of Celebrity IOU premieres May 15 on HGTV, while What Am I Eating? will debut May 23.

