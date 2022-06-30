Zooey Deschanel Thought 'Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Ghosted Her When They First Started Dating
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott hit it off when they met on Carpool Karaoke in 2019 but, to her surprise, the famous contractor went radio silent soon after, leading the New Girl star wondering if he was ghosting her!
The (500) Days of Summer star's boyfriend opened up about their relationship in an interview with Bustle, telling the women's magazine how a trip to the Rocky Mountains left Deschanel wondering if the HGTV personality was no longer interested in her.
Soon after meeting, Scott went on a horseback riding trip to the Rocky Mountains, where he had no cell service, unbeknownst to Deschanel, whose text to him had gone unanswered for four days. Scott said Deschanel figured he was ghosting her. Good news for Scott, he didn't lose any ground with her and more than made up for his disappearance with a sweet video to reassure her he was very much still interested in pursuing her.
"The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me," he said. "She was like, 'Oh, this guy likes me.' And we've literally talked every single day since. It's been the best three years of my life."
And, for the record, it was Scott who made the first move after appearing on Carpool Karaoke.
"I was flirting so bad that they had to edit it down," he quipped.
The couple is soon approaching their three-year anniversary and has made big moves along the way. Back in December, the couple revealed they were proud owners of their "own forever home" after falling in love with a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord.
"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park," Scott said of the first time they saw their new home.
Nearly a year ago, Scott told ET's Nischelle Turner how he's not taking her for granted while reflecting on the romance.
"And I know I am dating up!" he said with a laugh. "It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations."
