Can you believe?! Jonathan Van Ness has had a big week. Just days after the 32-year-old hairstylist, podcast host and TV personality came out with the news that he is HIV positive, he decided to publicly endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Van Ness took to Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds. It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with ‘amazing’ platinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right. To be clear I’m on literally ONE daily pill to manage my HIV infection.”

To be clear I’m on literally ONE daily pill to manage my HIV infection. https://t.co/8xjPMM33u7 — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 25, 2019

Warren, who is in favor of Medicare-for-all, has spoken countless times about the importance of universal healthcare for the country. In a new video, the 70-year-old Senator contacts Van Ness to personally thank him for his endorsement.

“I called just to say thank you,” Warren tells an excited Van Ness on the phone. “I’m glad we’re going to be in this fight together side-by-side. I love the endorsement.”

True to his over-the-top personality, the Queer Eye star is clearly thrilled to receive the call.

“Go save America!” he tells her. “We’ve got to take the Senate. We’ve got to take Congress back… well, we already have Congress, but we’ve got to get the Senate back. And then we’ve got to get you in the White House and we’re just going to sort everything out.”

Van Ness’ endorsement marks one of the first big public celebrity endorsements for a Democratic candidate in the 2020 election. While many stars have been vocal about politics, most seem to be waiting to see how the Democratic primary pans out before endorsing.

For more from Van Ness, watch the clip below:

