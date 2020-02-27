There’s no escaping the haunts of Jordan Peele, cinema’s new master of horror and suspense. On Thursday, the Get Out and Us director released the first trailer for the upcoming remake of another horror classic: Candyman.

The 1992 original tells the story of a graduate student working on a thesis about urban legends, when her research leads her to the Candyman, the ghost of a son of a slave murdered in the late 19th century that can be summoned when his name is said aloud five times.

In the contemporary incarnation directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), a young couple (Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and If Beale Street Could Talk's Teyonah Parris) moves into a luxury condo building that replaced an old Chicago housing project that used to be terrorized by a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand. After a chance encounter with a former housing project resident (Colman Domingo, Fear the Walking Dead), the couple is exposed to the true story behind Candyman and set on a collision course with violence and death.

Rounding out the cast are Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Vanessa A. Williams (Showtime’s Soul Food), Rebecca Spence (Contagion) and Tony Todd, reprising his role as the Candyman.

In addition to giving audiences a first look at the hook that will haunt everyone for years to come, the horrifying first trailer gives new meaning to Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” in the same way that Us forever changed the Luniz hip-hop classic “I Got 5 on It.”

In addition to Candyman, there’s no shortage of projects coming from Peele. The filmmaker also executive produced the recent release of Amazon’s Hunters series and has season two of The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access coming later this year. He’s also slated to return to the screen in the upcoming horror film Abruptio.

Candyman hits theaters June 12, 2020.

