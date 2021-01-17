Jordyn Woods is asking fans to pray for her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 23-year-old model took to Twitter this weekend to ask fans to "please send some prayers up" for the NBA star's speedy recovery.

"Thank you for all of the support and prayers, my family and I have all been tested and the results came back negative," Woods tweeted on Friday. "Let’s continue to pray for a speedy recovery for @KarlTowns."

Woods also wrote a message encouraging her beau, who she described as "one of the strongest people I know," to pull through.

"Praying for you babe, I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there," she wrote in another tweet, adding the praying hands and heart emojis. "You’re one of the strongest people I know. Please send some prayers up."

Towns' diagnosis comes nine months after he lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, due to complications from the coronavirus. He's also lost six other family members to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star first shared the news of his diagnosis on his social media on Friday.

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions," he tweeted. "We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us. It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be."

Romance rumors between Woods and Towns first sparked back in August 2019. However, at the time, the model said that "Karl is like a brother to me." The two went on to make their relationship Instagram official in September 2020.

