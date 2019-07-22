Jordyn Woods is headed to Grown-ish!

The 21-year-old model makes her acting debut on this Wednesday's episode of the Freeform comedy, titled "Only Human," and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek at her guest appearance.

Woods plays a freshman student named Dee, a sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability, who lives in Hawkins Hall and gathers with the rest of the residents in the aftermath of the scare. In the scene, Dee engages in an open conversation about mental health awareness, led by Aaron (Trevor Jackson), R.A. of the dorm.

"I understand that you guys think that what I'm trying to do is whack, but I'm really just trying to create an environment so we can have an open dialogue about what's really going on in our lives. So please, bear with me," Aaron kicks off the discussion, before referring to a handy book for guidance. "Are any of you experiencing a sense of isolation or de-personalization?"

A roomful of confused expressions quickly floods the room, and Dee (Woods) is the first to break the ice.

"Um, I'm sorry, I don't even know what that means," Dee asks, who learns from a fellow student that de-personalization means having a feeling of "being a passenger in your own mind." When Kid Cudi's 2010 song, "Pursuit of Happiness," is mentioned, things start to click together for Dee.

"Yeah, OK... in that case, I've been hella de-personalized before," she opens up.

"This is great! Communication, dialogue!" Aaron exclaims, before posing another question to the group. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

In June, ET's Katie Krause caught up with Jackson at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango, where he spoke glowingly about working with Woods.

"She plays an actual character. She's very cool. I think it is her first time onscreen ever and she did a great job for her first time and I think she definitely -- if she wanted to continue, she could," Jackson said at the time, hinting that there could "possibly" be more episodes in Woods' future. "I definitely enjoyed working with her. She's nice."

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

To stay up to date on all the TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordyn Woods to Make Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'

Francia Raisa on Bringing Her Latin Culture to 'Grown-ish' and 'Life-Size 2' (Exclusive)

'Grown-ish' Season 2 Trailer Pays Tribute to 'A Different World'

Related Gallery