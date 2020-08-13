Joseph Gordon-Levitt Gushes About Being a Dad and It’s the Cutest

If you thought Joseph Gordon-Levitt was the sweetest boy next door, just wait until you see him as a proud dad! The 39-year-old actor appeared on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he was over the moon when talking about his two sons.

Host Fallon starts the interview talking about how Gordon-Levitt took some time off of acting when welcoming his two kids in 2015 and 2017.

"I felt lucky I got to take some time off. Now I have two boys and it's the best. It's the best," the Project Power star says, with a massive grin.

"I always saw you being a dad," Fallon tells him.

"Thanks, man! That's one of the sweetest things you could about a person," Gordon-Levitt replies enthusiastically.

The actor goes on to praise the late night comedian for his own inspiration in the fatherhood department.

"I saw you in that documentary about dads that Bryce Dallas Howard made about dads. I've been wanting to tell you this ever since I saw it," Gordon-Levitt tells Fallon. "I saw it a few weeks ago and the question was, 'What is a dad?' And you were like, 'A dad is...' and you were looking for the right word, and you were like, 'a hero.' I just about started crying when you said that, man. Thinking about that I'm someone's dad now because I remember looking up to my dad in that exact same way. There's not really a lot of other people that you can grab them and [mimes hugging], you know what I mean?"

The actor and his wife, Tasha McCauley, have kept their personal and family lives extremely private. They have not shared the names of their two sons or any photos of them publicly.

In 2015, he opened up on Live! With Kelly and Michael about his decision to keep his children out of the spotlight.

“My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself," he said at the time.

