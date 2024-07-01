Joseph Quinn had the most hilarious (and relatable) reaction to meeting Taylor Swift.

On Monday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, the A Quiet Place: Day One star, 30, revealed that when he was first thrust into the spotlight following his breakout performance as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4, he had a litany of embarrassing moments, including one with Swift, 34.

"I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, 'You're Taylor Swift.' She was very funny," Quinn shared. "She said something nice about like the show [Stranger Things], and I said, 'Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift. I meant it as a compliment.'"

He continued, "I remembered thinking, 'That was f**king -- that was stupid.' But she was very good-humored about it."

Horowitz then followed up and asked how they are doing now, to which Quinn said that he and the "Karma" crooner are "excellent" and on "great terms," jokingly adding that he is featured on the next album -- but they're still ironing out the details.

Swift's advice in that awkward moment (had Quinn asked) would probably have just been to shake it off.

As far as a return to Hawkins, Indiana, for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things -- which is currently filming in Atlanta -- Quinn recently spoke with ET and shared that while his character may have met an untimely death in the last season, he would love to return.

"I love those guys! I'd love to say hello," Quinn said, adding that the "chances are high" he would swing back to set for a final appearance.

Should he really make an effort to see the Stranger Things gang before they officially wrap production -- more than eight years after the show first premiered on Netflix -- Quinn would have to find some time in his increasingly busy schedule.

Apart from his upcoming role in Marvel's highly anticipated Fantastic Four film -- in which he will star as Johnny Storm, one of the titular leads -- Quinn also has the briefest of breaks between the press tour for A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II, which releases later this year.

On Monday, Vanity Fair published first-look photos from Gladiator II, in which Quinn stars as one of two "sadistic" co-Emperors in Rome -- the other co-Emperor is played by Thelma's Fred Hechinger. The film also stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen.

Gladiator II releases in theaters on Nov. 22. Fantastic Four is slated to debut on July 25, 2025.

