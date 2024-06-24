Lupita Nyong'o may be a little too wrapped up in the land of her recent psychological thriller, A Quiet Place: Day One, to think of the storyline for her future rom-com -- but that doesn't mean she doesn't have her dream scene partners already in mind.

"I have a wishlist," the 41-year-old actress tells ET's Rachel Smith about her romantic comedy dreams. "Donald Glover and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II."

While Nyong'o has yet to work with Glover, she and Abdul-Mateen worked together in Jordan Peele's 2019 horror film, Us.

Lupita Nyong'o says that she would like to star in a rom-com with Yahya Abdul-Mateen. - Theo Wargo/WireImage

Another obvious choice would be her A Quiet Place: Day One co-star Joseph Quinn, who couldn't help but interject when he heard the question.

"Joe, it would be a reprise," she quips.

Together, Nyong'o and Quinn star in the upcoming prequel to John Krasinski's production as Samira and Eric, two strangers who suddenly find themselves working together to survive a post-apocalyptic New York City that has been taken over by blind aliens that navigate the world by sound. The film also stars Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.

Fans will have a chance to see their chemistry on screen, but the pair admit they've formed a close bond in real life, too.

"[She's] wonderful company," Quinn adds. "Lovely advice and we have a laugh."

Nyong'o agrees.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn gush about working alongside each other in 'A Quiet Place Day One.' - Mike Marsland/WireImage

"We get along and it was quite easy," she says about her co-star. "It surprised me how easy we got along. We took a lot of trust to make a film like this because there is no dialogue, so you have to be kinda in tune with each other, you have to listen, you have to be perceptive and really be able to pick up what the other person is putting down. So I think making this film together was an intimate experience that we really enjoyed. And Joe is a very open, generous, funny person."

Nyong'o also put her trust into her feline companion -- whom her character carries throughout the film. After overcoming her fear of cats, the Us star says that she was able to get through the role.

"I had to get over my fear of cats to make this movie to begin with," she admits. "I was very afraid of cats before I made this movie. It's actually why I hesitated about whether I would accept this role or not because of my fear of cats. I had to get over my fear of cats before I could start this movie. But they were they were spectacular."

Quinn adds, "They were wonderful company and they were great scene partners. They'd hit their marks. Always on time. What else could you ask for?"

Another major co-star in the film is New York City, which according to Nyong'o, adds another layer of terror for the viewers.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' hits theaters June 28. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

"I remember shooting this film and then coming back to New York and being like, 'Wow, New York is so loud, and if anything like this were to ever happen, it would be over for everybody.'"

While A Quiet Place: Day One is its own film -- taking place prior to the events of the first two installments, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Day One, which starred Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt -- Quinn and Nyong'o say that Krasinski took a backseat and allowed director Michael Sarnoski to shine.

"John's involvement on this was more of a producer role," Quinn tells ET. "He very much delegated this third installment to him. John's presence was definitely there and we've definitely felt a responsibility to live up to those first two films whilst also claiming it and making it our own alongside Michael."

"I'm sure he had a, you know, a lot to do with it from a distance," Nyong'o adds. "But I really appreciate that he trusted and respected Michael and handed him the baton and let him do his thing. He came on the first day blessed us with his presence and said, 'Carry on.'"

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28.

