Shhh...it's time to find out what happened on the day that the world went quiet!

On Wednesday, the official trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One was released -- and fans are in for more tension.

After showing us glimpses of the first two films -- set hundreds of days after the initial invasion -- the trailer quickly travels back to the moment when the horror began as the aliens rained down from the skies over New York City.

Lupita Nyong’o stars as a woman swept up in the violent madness of the invasion as she runs for her life from ravenous monsters who hunt and track based on sound and panic-stricken humans fighting to survive at any cost.

The film also stars Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place: Day One is the prequel to the first two films, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

Paramount Pictures

The post-apocalyptic horror films follow a family -- played by John Krasinski and his off-screen wife, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds -- who live surrounded by blind aliens, who navigate the world with their heightened sense of hearing.

In order to survive, the family must remain quiet.

In May 2021, Krasinski -- who had a cameo in the second film -- spoke to ET about his wife's return to the franchise and the performance she gave as the lead in the film.

"I mean, the truth is she's the greatest collaborator I've ever worked with," Krasinski gushed at the time.

"To actually be there when she's doing what she's doing, I was just blown away and in awe," Krasinski shared. "So in the second movie it was no more nerves. It was just all celebration. She's the type of actress who can deliver that intensive performance and then ask you what they have at the [craft service table]. If you're able, and if you're talented enough to switch it on and off like that, you make my job easy."

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28.

